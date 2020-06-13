Many area banks have reopened their lobbies with precautions such as sanitation stations, social distancing signage or markings, even some Plexiglas barriers, while others remain closed.
Fidelity Bank and Trust of Oelwein reopened its lobby at 201 S. Frederick Ave. on Monday.
“We’ve been closed I think 73 consecutive days,” said Kent Nelson, Fidelity's Oelwein market president, on Monday. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Closed to walk-ins, that is. Mobile banking, internet banking, the drive up, and appointments continued even as foot traffic slowed to a halt for eight to 10 weeks as officials acted to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nelson said the lobby set up encourages social distaning and shorter, not longer stays. Chairs in the waiting area were spaced out and complimentary beverages removed. Customer traffic was reduced to one door to assist in monitoring.
Fidelity lobby hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday until 5 p.m., and the lobby is closed Saturday. The drive through is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8-11 a.m., 319-283-2524.
Some, but not all other area banks, are reopening their lobbies as well:
Community Bank of Oelwein, 150 First St. SE, Oelwein, has its lobby open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thurday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drive-through hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, 319-283-4000. Increased sanitation measures include a sanitation station, Plexiglas barriers at teller stations and six-foot distancing signage.
Maynard Savings Bank, 310 W. Main St., Maynard, has its lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 563-637-2289.
Maynard Savings Bank, 109 N. Main Street, Hazleton, also has its lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 319-636-2431.
Regions Bank, 25 N. Frederick St., Oelwein, has its lobby open by appointment only. Drive-through hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 319-238-6600.
Veridian Credit Union, 1 W. Charles St., Oelwein, reopened its lobby. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, until 6 p.m. Friday, and 8:30-noon Saturday. Drive-up is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled at 800-235-3228. Increased sanitation measures include a sanitation station, Plexiglas barriers and social distancing markings.