At least two Buchanan County area restaurateurs plan to reopen for dine-in following the governor’s Monday announcement reopening dining areas in 77 of the 99 counties, but keeping in place social distancing and urging precautions.
The state actions mean the Buchanan County part of Fairbank can reopen — its southern portion — but not the part of Fairbank that lies in Fayette County, which is the part north of Front Street, which runs east to west.
Main Street, where Fairbank’s two restaurants are located, runs parallel to, and four blocks south of, Front Street, placing it in Buchanan County.
“Just because everything’s open (in Buchanan County) doesn’t mean they should run back out and act like before,” Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter said. He urged area citizens to “use good judgment and keep social precautions in place.”
The Monday proclamation requires that restaurants operate at half capacity and implement social distancing rules such as limiting tables to at most parties to six, requiring tables are spaced six feet apart, and banning buffets and child play areas.
Fayette County is among 22, including Black Hawk and Bremer, must continue to adhere to coronavirus-containment measures that have been in place, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The quad-county border with Black Hawk and Bremer counties is about a mile west of Fairbank city limits on what’s locally known as the Oran blacktop.
Boyd’s Bar Catering is at 108 Main St. E. in Fairbank.
“The way I understand it, I can be open and serve food and drinks,” said owner Boyd Bartholomew, noting the allowance to operate at half capacity.
Normally he has four big tables and two small ones inside, but with some rearranging, he determined he can comply with social distancing requirements.
“I’ve figured it out; there are three big tables I can have in here and one small,” Bartholomew said. “I’ve looked at how to space them. I will move them around to comply. There’s a couple outside I can use on the back deck,” which is roofed.
He is still deciding on his hours, so it would be best to call ahead, at 319-635-0048.
“Fat Boy’s Saloon will be reopening fully this Friday at 11 a.m.,” the Facebook page for the business at 108 Main St. S., Hazleton, posted on Monday, and on Tuesday it reposted that announcement, adding: “Fish and shrimp specials!!”
The saloon phone number is listed as 319-636-2909.
Costa’s Sports Bar & Grill, 99 E. Main St. in Fairbank, posted to Facebook Wednesday that it “decided to continue doing CARRY-OUT orders ONLY for the safety of our customers and employees since Buchanan County falls in the middle of 2 closed counties!”
Costa’s also went on to thank “everyone for supporting us in this difficult time."
Costa’s is open for carry-outs Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s phone number is 319-635-2449.