As spring prepares to fade into summer, staff of Grace United Methodist Church at 9 First St. N.E. in Oelwein is planning a phased reopening, according to financial secretary Janet Wissler.
The church has been closed since March. The Rev. Rick Johnson has been offering online services since the shutdown on Mediacom Channel 81 and mailing or emailing a weekly message to parishioners, she said.
Wissler was updating the church sign over the noon hour on Monday, to promote a drive-through communion, which will be held this Sunday, June 7 from 10-10:30 a.m.
The sanctuary will reopen for services at 50% capacity as allowed the following Sunday, June 14, with two half-sized services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.
“He’s gone in and marked off, only every third pew and every six feet throughout,” Wissler said.
The Oelwein First Baptist Church, nearby at 31 First Ave. N.E. will resume Sunday services on June 7. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. with worship service at 10:15. Persons may choose to watch the televised version on Channel 81 at 11:45 a.m. and on Facebook @FbcOelwein.
Other Oelwein area churches have also been live streaming, recent Facebook postings show, including Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein and the parishes of Sacred Heart in Oelwein and Immaculate Conception in Fairbank. But they weren’t immediately available for comment on Monday afternoon.