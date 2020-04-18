INDEPENDENCE – St. John School announced Monday they would allow the voluntary educational enrichment opportunities option offered by Governor Kim Reynolds during this school shut-down period.
The two other options were:
- Required educational services, where “Academic work is equivalent in effort and rigor to typical classroom work, attendance is taken, work is graded, and credit is granted. Hours missed would not be made up.”
- No continuous learning, where “The time already waived by the legislature remains waived, but additional time will need to be made up.”
Under the voluntary option, “School provides paper packets, teleconferencing, online instruction, or other outreach activities. Participation is voluntary and there is no grading or credit given. Schools would need to be engaging regularly with students. Hours missed would not be made up.”
Parents of St. John School students will be contacted by teachers with information and expectations.
“Communication is a two-way street, wrote Principal Jim Gieryng in a newsletter. “They need feedback to determine their students’ progress and how to plan the next lesson. Therefore, the expectation is that students will endeavor to complete all work communicated to them. You will find that the teachers are very flexible in that regard, so please communicate with them at least once a week.”
“My decision [about the voluntary option] was made in consultation with the Office of Catholic Schools,” Principal Gieryng commented later. “The teachers have provided a plethora of digital opportunities for learning, but the teachers are using Google classroom for their primary source. Families that have limited technology are communicating with their teachers through other means. We have not created a ‘one size fits all’ expectation of communication and learning, since we are aware of some student and family challenges in those areas, but I can assure you that communication and learning is taking place regularly and with integrity. In fact, we began this course of action in March, long before Governor Reynolds required us to do so.”
One of the teachers practicing digital learning at St. John’s is Mrs. Shelly Reck, music teacher.
“For myself, I am sending different websites for them,” said Mrs. Reck. “Some teachers will Zoom once a week. Some will tape themselves doing a lesson. I will be using things like DSOkids.com [from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra] where there are a lot of music type of games, composer biographies, and a ‘meet the instruments of the symphony’ [section].”
Mrs. Reck also uses YouTube where young readers can listen to “read” books or watch “My Coat of Many Colors,” the story of Dolly Parton, then they can design a their own coat of many colors and do a report on Dolly.
Visit www. www.stjohneagles.com for more information on St. John School or to sign up for their newsletter.