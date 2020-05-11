As to how much effort went into planning this year’s Starmont High School graduation, Suzy Hamlett laughed.
“A lot more than we anticipated,” said Hamlett, the senior class sponsor.
After K-12 schools were suspended mid-March at the governor’s recommendation owing to precautions to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation committee began meeting remotely, teleconferencing with Zoom and bouncing ideas around.
It took some coordination.
“We’ve contacted the towns, contacted (law enforcement such as) the Fayette County Sheriff, Strawberry Point Police Department to double check with them,” Hamlett said.
“During the ceremony, we have asked each participant to follow the safety guidelines provided for (Iowa Public Health RMCC) district 6 to be followed in order to keep everyone safe,” Hamlett said. “Directions have been posted on Starmont’s Facebook page and a physical letter explaining the precautions was mailed to each senior.”
Starmont graduation will be Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m., followed by a car cruise of seniors through the towns starting about 2:30 p.m.
The valedictorian is Sarah Pech, daughter of Mike and Tina Pech.
“The valedictorian recorded her speech she would have given at commencement,” Hamlett said.
The Arlington, Lamont, and Strawberry Point Fire Departments will be leading the cruise with assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Assman.
“Please feel free to cheer on the seniors in their hometowns,” Hamlett said.
“The hardest part is just getting out everything to the kids,” she said. “This generation doesn’t do Facebook as much. We email them and a lot of them just don’t email as much as we do.”
“So we set up a Snapchat group,” Hamlett said. “And they said, ‘none of us wanted to tell you but could you do it a different way because it goes away.’” She learned she needed to “click on the group and type what you want.”
Sometimes she has to reach out to a student for help making their peers aware of something.
“They have a senior group and I will say can you send this to the Snap senior group and they will do.”
She set up a scholarship group through which she told students deadlines for scholarships.
Then there was the front porch method.
“I put a basket on my front porch, they would drop off scholarships and (I’d) get them where they needed to go,” Hamlett said, for scholarships that didn’t need to be mailed: “a lot of them were local.”
“Our scholarships that were local, (sponsors) were very flexible,” Hamlett said. “We had to contact quite a few and ask (for) an extension.”
The Senior Awards will be given at graduation practice on Tuesday at 6 p.m., so when students come to get what will be their diplomas on Sunday, on Tuesday it will be their scholarships.
For graduation Sunday, students will park on the AMPI side of the building. Only one vehicle for each of the 41 graduating seniors is allowed close to the building, and only the student will be allowed out of the car to pick up the diploma. Accompanying family members are to stay in the car.
Those wishing to catch them in person in additional vehicles without prior authorization to park at the school may park along the parade route and wait in their cars.
“The graduation itself will be set up like a drive-in movie theater, with all cars facing the school,” Hamlett said. “We are hoping for great weather so we can use our mobile speaker system. However, plans have been made to provide each senior with a Chromebook so they can watch the ceremony via Facebook if the weather becomes uncooperative. Students will be announced, they will get out of their cars, pick up their diplomas, walk across the stage, and then go back to their cars.”
“We’re live streaming on Facebook,” Hamlett said, on the district Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live (so at 2 p.m. on Sunday) on KMZH Manchester 94.7 FM.
A reel of baby videos, along with senior introductions and future plans are scheduled for posting to the Starmont Facebook page later this week.
SENIOR CRUISE ROUTE
Following graduation, again about 2:30 p.m., the senior cruise will begin at Starmont and travel through Arlington, Lamont, and Strawberry Point. They will enter Arlington on Main, turn left on Liberty, left on Park, and left on Upper, crossing Main and continuing. They will turn right on High Street and stay on this until South Street.
Entering Lamont from Highway 187, the cruise will turn left on Pine, left on Jackson, right on Washington, right on Pine, left on Bush (the main street) and will finish going down Monroe.
Entering Strawberry Point, the cruise will turn right on Industrial, continue on West Spring, crossing Commercial by Nadings and continuing on East Spring, then turn left on Mechanic, right on East Mission, right on Forestville, right on East Elm, cross Commercial and continue on West Elm, turn left on Park, right on Lincoln and finish the cruise on Westwood.
AT A GLANCE
Starmont Valedictorian is Sarah Pech, daughter of Mike and Tina Pech.
The class motto is “I’m glad we had the times together just to laugh and sing a song, seems like we just got started and then before you know it, the times we had together were gone,” Dr. Seuss.
Songs are “Sixteen” by Thomas Rhett and “5 More Minutes” by Scott McCreery.
Class colors are black and gold.
Of note, each senior received a graduation t-shirt from the company or people that sponsored their senior interview and graduation picture in local media.