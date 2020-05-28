The Starmont Prom, scheduled for June 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 17, according to an announcement on the school district's social media. For questions or concerns, call Suzy Hamlett 563-920-6103.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.