Starmont School Board adopts mask requirement for students, staff

ARLINGTON — Starmont students and staff members are now required to wear face coverings in school when six feet of separation cannot be observed.
The School Board unanimously voted Wednesday afternoon to move away from their stance of just “highly encouraging“ mask wearing to the new rule, which went into effect on Thursday.
In announcing the new rule on Wednesday, Superintendent Troy Heller wrote in a social media post: ”So, we are asking that all parents send their son/daughter with a face-covering tomorrow and into the future. The school will have some paper masks available if students are in need.”
Over the first few days of school this week all students attending at the middle and elementary schools had worn masks, Heller said. Few high school students did, however.
On Thursday, though, only one high schooler did not have a mask on when arriving at the school, and was given one by staff, he said.
The district is ordering 1,000 cloth masks with the school logo for students, a move that mirrors other districts such as Oelwein. Every student will be given one.
Heller said the district has investigated how other Northeast Iowa school districts were handling the issue. They learned of 11 districts enacted the same rule, that students must wear masks — seven that highly encouraged wear and a few more required masks in specific situations, such as riding the bus.
Oelwein requires students to wear masks when six-feet of social distance is not possible, and there have been “almost no issues,” said Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“We have heard that across almost every district in (Northeast) Iowa,” he said. “Kids get it. They understand the need to be safe. No one loves it, but we have to make sacrifices to stay safe.”
Heller said the Starmont School board received more information regarding COVID-19 between the meeting it voted 3-2 to just highly encourage masks to the 4-0 vote to require them. The region also is experiencing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“They’re trying to do what’s best for the district,” Heller said of the board.
Heller said he has taken some phone calls regarding the rule.
“Naturally, a parent is out for what’s best for their sons and daughters, and I appreciate that 100%” he said, adding than he is the father of four. “I take the phone calls with pride because, I want to listen to all sides in the district. ... We have zero problems listening to different sides and different points of view.”
In his Wednesday announcement, Heller also outlined what will happen if a student won’t wear a mask when required.
“They will be sent to the office where parents will be called,“ he said. “The parents will be updated and they will have the ability to get their son/daughter to observe the rules (if available by phone).
“If the student decides to observe the rule, they will be sent back to class. However, if the student continues to not observe the face-covering rule, they will be sent home. The student and family will be offered the option of distance learning.
“If they continue to refuse to attend either option, then we would have a parent meeting. If they still continue to refuse, then we would likely proceed with truancy.“