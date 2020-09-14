On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Starmont-West Central cross country team traveled to race in cold, rainy conditions on the Springville sports campus. The weather didn’t hold back the Star-Devil harriers in the eight-team invitational as they took top places in all the high school races.
The 4th-ranked girls’ team took six of the top seven individual spots. Kenna Meisgeier earned top honors in a time of 21:44, followed by Anitia Vaske in third with 22:45, Mya Vaske, fourth in 22:49, Makenzie Plagman, fifth in 22:51, Raquel Rosburg, sixth in 22:31, and Annika Kent-Thomas, seventh in 23:31. Maddie Harford rounded out the varsity racers in 13th in 24:34. Gracie Fletcher was the top JV runner with a time of 24:59. The rest of the JV included Marissa Swales in 26:52, Lydia Harford in 27:17, Avery Lamphier in 28:20), Maria Gruman in 28:26, Celia Powell in 29:50, Katie Meade in 30:24, Marlie Hettinger in 30:34, Madelyn Otdoerfer in 31:06, Autumn Keppler in 31:09, Keilah Miller in 32:33, Olivia Balk in 34:07, and Elizabeth Stocks in 35:46. The girls won the team title with 19 points, followed by North Linn (42 points) and Ed-Co (139 points)
In the boys race, Henry Hayes took top honors with a time of 18:28. Charlie Sieck finished third with a time of 18:52. Connor Wittman placed 23rd in 22:03 followed by Braydon Wedo, 27th in 22:14. Owen Rosburg placed 39th in 24:39, followed by Jacob Simpson and Elijah Moore in 42nd and 43rd in 25:08 and 25:15. Aaron Bennett was the JV Champion with a time of 25:19, followed by Anthon Stocks in 26:16, Nathan Otteson in 28:43 and Evan Recker in 29:20. North Linn won the boys team title with 43 points, followed by Ed-Co (91 pts) then Starmont-West Central (93 points).
The middle school also raced the two mile race, with just a week of practices under their belt. Abby Sieck led the young Star-Devils with a time of 17:33 for 19th place, followed by 21st place Natalie Hamlett in 17:56. Lexie Anderson raced her first race in 18:09 for 25th place, Followed by Kelly Donat in 19:03, Kristen Haynes in 21:12, Araina Taylor in 22:03, and Grace Recker in 22:29.
Representing the middle school boys team, Carson Curtis raced in at 14:16 for 12th place overall, followed by Ian Otdoerfer, 15th in 14:48 and Jack Patrick placed 18th in 15:16. Wyatt Nelson raced the course in 16:26, Jace Gruman in 16:50 and Camerin Druecker in 17:17.
“The runners were disappointed in times, but the course was soggy and has many turns, therefore slow times weren’t a surprise” said Coach Gruman. “Some runners run the race, today this entire team came out to race the race.”
The Starmont-West Central team will host their annual 30-team invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Among the teams, there are eight ranked girls teams and 4 ranked boys teams, making it a very competitive invitational.