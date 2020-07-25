The novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season and shortened the baseball and softball seasons in Iowa by about a month.
In fact, this state had the only prep sports in the entire nation, as Iowa is the sole state that plays in the summer. But it didn’t come without bumps, as about 5 percent of the baseball and softball programs were either interrupted or ended due to a quarantine situation with COVID-19.
Those disruptions and the reports that virus activity is increasing in Iowa and several other states caused some to question whether Iowa high school sports will start on time in the fall. Practices for football, volleyball, and cross country are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
For the time being, though, local coaches and state administrators are planning to start the season on time.
Independence Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Justin Putz says, “The state has been working with an ‘at this moment in time’ philosophy. I am not sure this announcement does much more than put to bed the rumors of flipping some spring sports to fall and some fall sports to spring. We will certainly work to get everyone ready for the upcoming fall seasons and we are hopeful and excited to get started. That said, this has always been an ever-changing situation and we are doing the best we can to stay flexible.”
Coach Putz says workouts this summer are going as planned.
“Our teams have had to modify their ‘normal’ offseason schedules due to not being able to have in-person contact until July 1, but we are making up for lost time and the teams are busy preparing for the upcoming seasons,” he said.
Team camps that Independence would normally attend have been cancelled.
“Football-wise, we have cancelled our St. Ambrose camp and have postponed our K-8 camp until the spring,” added Putz.
Coach Putz says that the summer workouts have been going really well.
“We are just following the guidelines from the state, adding more sections, sanitizing, etc. All of our non-weight room work has been on the tennis courts and outside. However, the athletes have really been hungry and are working hard. It has been a lot of fun to see them working out again.”
In an email to Waverly Newspapers received Saturday, Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, said getting the season started on schedule is the plan.
“This, of course, is subject to change based upon the trends of COVID-19 as well as decisions from the Governor’s office, IDPH and the Department of Education,” Keating said. “The (Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union) and IHSAA are developing guidance for fall sports and will share that guidance the week of July 27.”
Jean Berger, the executive director at the Girls’ Union, said the situation with the summer sports has taught both organizations a few lessons.
“I think we need to get some further guidance and maybe just how each county public health (departments) want to handle an exposure or a positive test and what it means for different teams,” Berger said in a phone interview Friday. “Also, the difference between indoor and outdoor (sports), and particularly for fans…and social distancing, what that might mean for volleyball versus softball.
“I think overall, the basic things that we’ve learned about social distancing and hygiene and not sharing equipment, knowing where your teams are and who they’re around will be beneficial when we go into the fall.”
Recently, the National Junior College Athletics Association announced that football, volleyball, and other fall sports will be postponed until spring. Meanwhile, the Ivy League cancelled their fall sports and will evaluate whether the winter and spring sports will be held by January 1, and the Big Ten said it will have a conference-only schedule for the fall. The other major intercollegiate conferences are still evaluating what they’ll do.
So far, there has been no announcement from the American Rivers Conference, the Division III sports group to which Wartburg College belongs. There also hasn’t been an update on the Knights’ website about the fall yet.
Keating, with the IHSAA, said that the Association sets the schedule for football, while the schools set them for the other sports.
“We are not aware of any schools who are looking at changing their regular season schedules,” he said. “We have not considered flipping fall and spring sports. To date, only two states have done that, one as a result of action by the Governor.
“It is not as simple as it may sound. ADs would have to create/modify schedules, re-assign officials, re-do transportation, develop workforces, etc. Should the fall get shut down at some point after flipping, our spring sports would have missed two years of competition.”
Berger, with the IGHSAU, said that the only reason the spring season was shut down was because Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be closed due to the virus.
“I think we’ve talked about some options moving forward, because we just didn’t know what was going to happen,” Berger said. “Our fall practices begin Aug. 10. If you’re talking about flipping the fall sports into spring, in general, my feeling about that is, if we do that because the fall is bringing something that we’re going to need to cancel fall sports for, and you move the springs into that time frame, you’re cancelling spring in effect for two seasons.”
In the end, though, there is some cautious optimism over getting the fall season started and to completion, whether it’s ending at the UNI-Dome for football, the U.S. Cellular Center for volleyball, Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge for cross country or the Marshalltown Family YMCA/YWCA for girls’ swimming.
“We believe it’s important for us to do everything we can to conduct a season if we can do so safely,” Keating said.
Berger said the virus has taught her to not look ahead, though.
“I long ago decided to make no predictions,” she said. “I think we try to remain flexible. I think we understand what we knew in May, we’ve learned from, and what we know right now is different.
“I don’t know what we’re going to face in October or November. You just have to be prepared and be flexible and very, very fluid and have a contingency plan.”