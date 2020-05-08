DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will open state campgrounds at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8, to campers with self-contained restrooms only, following Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamation on Wednesday lifting a close order for private and public campgrounds to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom.
Walk-in campers may begin registering at 8 a.m. and The DNR’s campground reservation system will begin accepting reservations for May 11 and beyond starting at 9 a.m. This first weekend will be first-come, first-serve.
Existing reservations will be in effect beginning May 15, unless otherwise notified directly by the DNR. The DNR apologizes to those that had reservations scheduled during the May 8-14 time period. Those reservations will not be honored because refunds have already been issued and the transactions are complete.
Parks staff will be closely monitor campgrounds to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10.
Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:
• Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites.
• Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite.
• Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six.
• Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas.
• All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed.
• Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.
• Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed.
• Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed.
• Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed.
• Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.
• Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.
Iowa has 68 state parks and four state forests for visitors to enjoy with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping.