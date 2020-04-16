Language continues to change along with everything else. Take for instance:
Hunker:
1. Crouch, squat — usually used with down
2. To settle in or dig in for a sustained period; often used with down
Home entertainment:
Everything for those fortunate to be able to hunker down at home.
Doxy:
1. Floozy, Prostitute
2: Mistress
From doxa:
1. To appear
2. To seem
3. To think
4. To accept
I’ve always used “hunker down” and thought of it as my dad and uncles squatting down to figure out something mechanical on the farming vehicles or to figure something out. Now, in the time of COVID-19, it seems to mean hold on and/or shelter in place.
Staying home to watch TV was such a treat in the early days of home entertainment. Now it has an air not so much of fun as of envious privilege and ingenuity both non-electronic and digital.
Telemedicine is now being used in Waverly and promoted on a source called “doxy.me.” I believe in telemedicine but I am old and love language. Why would I click on something I understand to mean female prostitute especially tied to “me?”
Much is changed and yet yesterday, longtime friends and genuinely fine people delivered my Easter dinner as they and I followed quarantine practices. What a lovely thing to see as an adjustment to tradition in this pandemic time.
That would have been a no contact delivery except for the cold rain. I went to their vehicle and took the box without touching anything else and in full COVID-19 gear. That was such a lovely adaptation of tradition in this time.