Among my findings in this time of isolation March 2020:
What I wore as President of Iowa Library Association at “my” Conference in Ames 1988.
At opening, I asked Dr. Carl Orgren, Head of School of Library and Information Science at UI, to take note of what I had been wanting to show him for 12 years. Hard hat, leather tool belt with a selection of tools or what it really takes to run one of Iowa’s small town libraries. And the fun began.
Storyteller Jim May was banquet speaker. First time for a storyteller for adults. Very successful.
Cousin Howard Mohr was last speaker and we showcased his best seller “How To Talk Minnesotan.” Everyone was smiling as they left to go back to work.
Evaluations were so good, framing won’t do them justice. I am still saving to have them bronzed.
I am working electronically to create new stories and revise old stories.
I am working to add names and dates to those 1,000 photos I put away until I had time…
I am appreciating (Waverly) Mayor (Adam) Hoffman’s spreadsheet on food in Waverly.
This is the time to make a gift to those services helping those out of work and money. I can do that by mail. Thank you, USPS.
I did load up on books before the library closed. One is a mystery set on a cruise ship and I cannot get into that story.
Let us live and learn and be grateful for electronics and for drive-by and home delivery.