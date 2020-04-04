Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and continued social distancing for the foreseeable future, there is no community calendar section running in the Bulletin Journal at this time.
In the meantime, please continue to submit any news items or upcoming events that are eventually scheduled to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thank you for continuing to support our small, local, community business. It’s your subscriptions and advertising dollars that keep our doors open and allow us to serve Independence and the surrounding communities in Buchanan County!