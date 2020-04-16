Due to the unprecedented situation surrounding COVID-19 and its rippling effects throughout the world, “The Suffragist,” set to premiere June 5-7, 2020, will be postponed until July.
In its world premiere performance, “The Suffragist” will run at 7 p.m., July 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m., July 19 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Tickets are on sale now. If you have already purchased a ticket to “The Suffragist,” please contact UNITix for questions regarding your tickets at: 1-877-549-7469.
“We have worked hard over the last four weeks to determine what our best course of action is,” said retired University of Northern Iowa music professor Nancy Hill Cobb, composer and producer on the show. “It became clear recently that we should take steps to postpone the premiere. Rest assured though, we are compelled to tell this story and some exciting news about the production will be coming in the next few weeks.”
“The Suffragist” follows Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt, Lucy Burns, Inez Milholland, Ida B. Wells and others as they struggle to justify the means for winning women’s right to vote. This battle of ideas and leadership is painted in intimate human moments and with musical spectacle, bringing to life the parades, rallies and protests these true revolutionaries used to advance their cause.
“Those who worked for women’s suffrage fought long and hard for many years, and many died before Congress passed the 19th Amendment,” stated Hill Cobb, who serves both as composer and executive producer of the musical. “Others risked their lives in the fight, yet most are unknown to a majority of Americans. It is time we celebrate these American women heroes in a genre that is also ‘All American’ musical theater.”
Joining Hill Cobb on book and lyrics is Cavan Hallman, founding artistic director of Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre and a freelance playwright. Terry Trimpe serves as a second executive producer, with associate producer Katie Hallman. The premiere is also a signature event in the Hard Won-Not Done 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration, chaired by Doris Kelley, former Iowa State Representative from the 20th District.
Call UNItix at (319) 273-4849 for more information. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location or at unititx.uni.edu/suffragist.
“The Suffragist” is funded in part by a host of organizations, including Iowa Arts Council, Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, CRST International, Hard Won-Not Done and the University of Northern Iowa.