In today’s “new normal” of dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, many office workers are doing many of their regular 9-to-5 work from home, while other laborers continue to perform their jobs as they have, being “essential” employees.
Bremer County government is no different. There are courthouse office staffers are teleworking, while the sheriff’s deputies, secondary road crews and home health workers are out serving the public.
However, between the possibility of contracting the virus and some at-home workers’ need to care for children home from school through at least the end of the month, the county has to figure out a way to meet the employees’ needs while still be responsible to taxpayers.
With that in mind, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors have tasked Auditor Shelley Wolf and Finance Director Kassandra Johannsen to conference call with attorney Ann Smisek of the Ahlers Cooney law firm in Des Moines. The supervisors entered into an agreement with Smisek’s firm during Friday’s special meeting conducted over GoToMeeting.
Smisek told the supervisors she would be available to them for when they have questions about any recent federal and state laws as well as best practices to satisfy them.
“There is new legislation that requires you to give leave protection to your employees, but there are also some discretionary measures to implement what is best for the county,” Smisek said.
Much of the discussion focused around the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires employers to provide up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at either the regular pay rate if they fall ill to COVID-19 or at two-thirds rate to care for children or other family members, either subject to quarantine or due to closures of schools or daycare. It also allows up to 10 weeks of leave at two-thirds pay for childcare.
Responding to a question from Community Based Services director Sue Lahr about essential employees, Smisek said those employees would be essential to keep a business — or in this case government — to keep operations going. Meanwhile, there is a designation of “emergency employees,” which includes deputies and the county road crew, that allows exemptions of the Families First leave protections.
“‘Emergency personnel’ was not defined (in the act),” Smisek said, “but the Department of Labor issued a definition to include law enforcement and a broader definition to include people who have certain skills and technological expertise to provide important services.”
She advised that the county take any employee considered emergency personnel request for COVID-related leave on a case-by-case basis.
Amid the chorus of the public and elected officials from around the state calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to put in a full stay-at-home order, Lahr wondered if her staff at the county homes would have to justify going to work. Smisek said those employees would fit under the emergency category, and she believes that they might need to keep their county employee badges with them at all times if such an order is issued.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrant felt that Smisek, Wolf and Johannsen would be the best to craft the policy.
“Kassandra knows the most about these, and Shelley, too,” Hildebrandt said. “The three of you can put together policies that we can implement that makes sense.
“It’s important not to come up with long policies… that we put out more than what we need. We need to follow the law but not make work more difficult.”
Smisek asked if any department had made any COVID-19-related leave requests. Wolf said her department only had questions over what’s covered.
Lahr asked about one of her employees who had been hired within the last 90 days who had a non-COVID fever of higher than 100.4 degrees. She said the employee had used their three sick days but is now on unpaid leave and won’t return to work until her body temperature falls below 100.4.
Hildebrandt was in favor of establishing a paid-time-off bank, where the 80 hours of paid sick leave can be extended, but they would have to re-accrue the time and pay back the balance if they quit.
Chairman Tim Neil agreed with that thought.
“We need to be fair to the taxpayers,” Neil said. “It’s fair to advance the two weeks’ leave.”
The directive to craft the policy passed on a 2-0 vote with Supervisor Ken Kammeyer needing to leave early to be on an Iowa Workforce Development conference call about halfway through the hour-long meeting.