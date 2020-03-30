The Bremer County Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting Monday for the only the second time since the governor of Iowa enacted emergency measures for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The board approved some payroll changes, additions and vacations, acted on a building permit fee for the Waverly Health Center’s addition, and discussed the county’s procedures for the virus. They also approved a purchase of equipment for roadside vegetation management, reviewed quotes on a phone system, and OK’d a 28E agreement with the City of Elkader for a bridge project.
However, this meeting was unique because it was the first the supervisors did remotely due to the closure of the courthouse to the public. With Chairman Tim Neil, Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt and Finance Director Kassandra Johansen in the supervisors’ chambers, Supervisor Ken Kammeyer and Auditor Shelley Wolf dialed in or logged in from home using the program GoToMeeting. Other department heads and employees also either dialed in or dropped by the chamber at different times.
Neil said the process of the meeting went well.
“I was nervous at first, because I am not a tech person,” Neil told Waverly Newspapers by phone from his office following the meeting. “My computer was the only one that was on, and I had the ability to mute/unmute people.
“If there was a county office calling in, I could see their name… but if they were doing it by phone, like Ken with the phone at his house, I had to figure out which one was his, because I had to leave him unmuted the whole time.”
It was Neil’s very first time using GoToMeeting. He credited Nate Koehler, one of the information services directors for the county, for setting up the program on his computer at the dais on Friday.
“He was remotely watching from upstairs, too, in case I did run into trouble,” Neil said. “He did not have to (help). Sometimes, I was confused (over who was on the call).”
When asked how she felt the meeting went, Wolf chuckled then said it “was different” but agreed with Neil on the result.
“It takes some getting used to,” she said by phone. “We did it.
“I guess we’ve done so many other things like this before (with other government bodies) that it’s kind of old hat. We just haven’t done it for this situation before, but I think it worked well. As long as we can hear everybody and let them know if we couldn’t see somebody, so I could make sure I could hear everything that was going on.”
As part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ March 20 first addendum to her March 17 COVID-19 emergency declaration, any public meeting or hearing would be allowed to be run electronically to improve governmental functions while continuing to meet social distancing standards set by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several cities in the area have yet to meet remotely, with the Waverly City Council expected to have its first electronic meeting for its April 6 business meeting. Details on access are expected to be released Tuesday.
The social distancing guidelines — keeping 6 feet between people and no gatherings of 10 or more people — were set to expire on Monday, but President Trump extended it through April 30.
Wolf believes the GoToMeeting system would work nice going forward and also if the county wants to use it for later emergencies after the coronavirus finally wanes, hopefully by summer.
“I think it’s nice to allow people virtually to able to join our board meeting at any time,” she said. “I’ll look forward to being back there, physically, in-person for a testing. I think it’s kind of nice to be able to have something like this, so that anybody else at any other time can join in a meeting.”
Neil, the chairman, thought that having the remote meeting program available to enhance the social distancing methods is a good thing.
“When this is all over and behind us, there’s still nothing better than the face-to-face meetings with the people in the room,” he added. “They can look you eye-to-eye of what your thoughts… but the way we have to keep our distance, we have to do the best we can and be understanding right now.
“I still want to go back to our in-person meetings when we’re all through.”