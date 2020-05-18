The Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to rescind travel restrictions on county employees that were put in place due to the novel coronavirus.
Initially enacted on March 30 and amended on April 7, the policy had restricted travel to no more than 50 miles from the employees’ residences to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. There was an exception for medically necessary trips out of state.
Chairman Tim Neil initially suggested that the restrictions be loosened to within the state boundaries.
However, Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt was ready to eliminate them and allow employees to “use their best judgment” for how they would travel.
“If you want to keep it statewide, I could go with that,” Hildebrandt said. “There is still concern about traveling to Rochester (Minnesota) for medical needs and so-forth.
“We shouldn’t be causing our employees and families any more challenges. We can clearly get away from that by simply adjusting that and say they can travel wherever they need to for medical assistance.”
Supervisor Ken Kammeyer, attending remotely as still allowed by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ suggestions that remain in effect through May 27 for virtual public meetings, asked if there had been any backlash over the county’s policy. Hildebrandt said he only heard from one employee who knew about the medical requirements.
Hildebrandt thought the policy was effective through the end of the year, but Auditor Shelley Wolf said the restrictions were in place until the board revise or suspend them. Hildebrandt then moved to rescind the travel policy, which was passed unanimously.