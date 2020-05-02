As the life-threatening COVID-19 pandemic reaches our communities, the need for support has never been greater.
#GivingTuesdayNow on May 5, 2020, is a new day of giving to meet the unprecedented needs caused by COVID-19.
You can join the global effort by supporting small businesses, connecting with those isolated due to the pandemic or supporting the healthcare heroes in your community with a gift to Palmer Memorial Foundation by clicking here.
Generous donations to Palmer Memorial Foundation support our frontline workers caring for your community by:
•Equipping them with protective equipment and supplies to provide safe care to patients
•Assisting them with critical resources and support during the crisis
•Providing meals and coffee
Learn more about #GivingTuesdayNow at now.givingtuesday.org.