All Test Iowa sites, including clinic sites, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday. Sites will reopen for testing according to their regular schedules beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Individuals who want to be tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.
Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.