An Oelwein Community Schools staffer on the second grade team who had a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, has tested negative, Superintendent Josh Ehn said Thursday.
“This afternoon, we learned a staff member on our second-grade team had been in close contact with someone that tested positive,” said an announcement that the district posted online Tuesday. “Those that have been exposed will be quarantined for 14 days.”
“The students that have potentially been exposed, and their families, have been notified and will isolate until we receive further testing information,” the announcement continued.
“All pods (are) back to school,” Ehn said Thursday following the negative test.
QUARANTINE GUIDELINES
The district's steps toward quarantining staff and students aligns with Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on “Contact Tracing for COVID-19,” which states in part: “Asymptomatic contacts testing negative should self-quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure (i.e., close encounter with confirmed or probable COVID-19 case).”
Quarantining for 14 days is more cautious than the school district would have to be, according to the state health department.
School staff who are "close contacts for COVID-19 cases, ... may be considered critical personnel and can be allowed to return to work if there are staffing shortages as long as they remain asymptomatic, ... take their temperature and screen for symptoms at the start and end of each day, and wear a mask at work, according to guidance, "Evaluating Sick Students and Staff," posted on the Iowa departments of Public Health, Education and Oelwein Schools websites, oelweinschools.com/wondering-how-we-handle-covid. "If symptoms develop, they must isolate immediately."
This guidance also says those testing negative may "return to school after 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) and (if) symptoms (are) improving."
FULL TEXT OF ANNOUNCEMENT
The Tuesday announcement about the positive exposure posted on the district’s Facebook page reads in full:
“Today we have learned of our first potential COVID-19 positive exposure to one of our classrooms. Although we have taken great measures to keep our staff and students safe, we knew this would inevitably happen. Those that have been exposed will be quarantined for 14 days. The names of those involved will not be shared to protect their privacy. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these complex times.
“As a reminder, if anyone has been exposed or is experiencing symptoms, please be sure to report them here:” http://bitly.ws/9CiU (case-sensitive).