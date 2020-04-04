INDEPENDENCE— During a press conference on March 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds called upon Iowans to help produce cloth masks to help combat the national shortage of commercially produced personal protective equipment (PPE) the U.S. currently faces amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If you can sew, we need your time and talent to produce fabric face masks to protect our frontline workers,” Reynolds said.
And Iowans have answered the call. Following instructions given out by area hospitals across the state and gathering virtually in Facebook groups, Iowans have banded together to sew masks to donate to any hospital, person, or facility in need.
The Buchanan County Public Health Department issued a statement on March 31 identifying a specific pattern needed for local health facilities, including Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and long-term care centers in Buchanan County.
While the Iowa Department of Public Health said that homemade cloth masks or reused masks should only be used if commercially made protective equipment is unavailable, local seamstresses like Mary Jean Blaisdell are prepared to provide what they can to combat the shortage until commercially made PPE is widely available again. As of Thursday afternoon, Blaisdell has produced 63 homemade masks in her home in Independence.
Blaisdell heard that hospitals were requesting protective medical equipment through a post on Facebook. After researching requirements and patterns for the masks online and through local hospitals, she realized much of the necessary materials were the ones she already had available in her home. Sewing since childhood, she immediately got to work.
“I figured, ‘I’ve got the skill, I’ve got the stuff, I’ve definitely got the time, so why not?’ Doing nothing didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” she said.
While patterns and requirements vary from hospital to hospital, BCHC is requesting filter pocket masks, and provides guidelines on their website. Homemade masks are able to be dropped off at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, 115 6th Avenue NW from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Materials are basic. While the Buchanan County Public Health Department requires 100 percent cotton for their mask donations, some patterns can recommend everything from the use of pillowcases to vacuum bags. Medical Associates of BCHC receptionist Lori Postel uses hair ties rather than elastic to hook the mask around the wearer’s ears, and puts pipe cleaners around the nose to make the mask adjustable to any face.
“We’ve just come up with all sorts of things,” Postel said.
The capability of homemade masks to protect health care providers remains unknown, according to the CDC, and therefore are not considered PPE. The CDC recommends that caution should be exercised when considering the use of homemade masks, stating that they should ideally be worn in combination with a face shield that covers the entirety of the front and sides of the face.
For Blaisdell, being able to make masks has made her feel less helpless during the pandemic.
“You know, you’re trapped inside, you can’t do anything,” she said. “I’ve donated some things, some money, to various [places] but this was like, ‘Oh, I can do that. I know how to do that!’”
For Postel, sewing masks provides a larger sense of purpose.
“I get to use my skills and my passion of sewing to help others, and I can use my time wisely during this crisis we’re in,” she said.
Josie Fischels is a 2018 graduate of Independence High School. She has served as a summer intern and correspondent for the Independence Bulletin Journal.