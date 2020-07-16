Anyone who has ever participated in the livestock shows at a county fair knows there are many months of sweat-equity put into getting animals ready for their shining moment. First year Oelwein FFA member Gabriella “Gabby” Kirkbride joined the FFA in her junior year at OHS and started tending two black Angus calves last November, preparing them for this year’s Fayette County Fair.
She will show the two yearlings, a steer and a heifer, in the 4H/FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in the Stephens Building at the fair. Wednesday, Gabby took advantage of the cooler day to do some trimming on the calves so they will look their best for next week’s show.
“They did pretty good for the first time,” she said, of using the electric clippers on the young animals. After working with and caring for them the past eight-plus months, Gabby says they are used to her being around them. They also do well on halters, which is important when leading a 920-pound animal into a ring.
Gabby says there are a few butterflies as she anticipates showing her yearlings. As the only exhibitor representing the Oelwein FFA, she feels a particular desire to do well “for the team.”
“I’m really excited to be showing this year, and a little nervous, too,” she said.
The Daily Register will post daily updates during Fayette County Fair Week, July 21-25.
With five days and counting until the start of the fair on Tuesday, July 21, the Fayette County Fair in West Union is one of only a few still going on this year in Iowa. The 2020 Fayette County Fair is going to look different than past years, with COVID-19 at the top of every decision the Fair Board has made in developing plans and options.
Procedures have been put in place to help lower and mitigate the health risks for participants and attendees alike, while allowing the livestock shows, food vendors and grandstand entertainment to take place. All buildings being used this year have large rollup doors for less contact. Many of the smaller buildings that have close quarters will not be used this year, including the country school, pioneer log cabin, and 4H project exhibit hall.
The fairgrounds will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight each day. Admission and gate is free, as well as free parking and free midway/amusement rides.
Fair visitors will find 12 hand wash stations, four sanitizer stations, and hand sanitizers in every building, every booth and at every food vendor. In addition, the board has hired individuals to sanitize and clean throughout the day, focusing on high traffic areas and restrooms every hour during peak hours. All persons serving food are required to wear face coverings and gloves, and staff will take temperatures of all fair workers and volunteers before each shift.
The fair board is following the state’s lead in asking personal responsibility for people to decide if they feel comfortable attending the fair during this time. Social distancing should be practiced, and face coverings are optional. Persons showing any symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend.
A schedule of fair events accompanies this article. Persons can also check the Fayette County Fair Facebook page for updates on events, as well as the fair’s website.