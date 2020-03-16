In response to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for controlling gathering sizes, effective Tuesday, March 17, The Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center will implement the following modifications to its facility usage:
1. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
2. No new day passes will be sold until further notice. Previously purchased day passes will be honored.
3. Guests who have purchased class passes will be able to attend classes unless class sizes exceed current recommendations
The W also is modifying some hours to the facility based on what can safely be staff. Please check the website or call 319-352-8311 for those changes.