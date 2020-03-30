The Oelwein Public Library's building it closed to the public, but it's open through the internet. Hear are seven things you can access at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us.
Audio books: Access free audio books under the catalog and resources tab.
TumbleBooks: Audio/animated children’s books, math books and teen books you can access right from your web browser.
Hoopla: Instantly borrow eBooks, Audiobooks, Comics, Movies, Music, and more to your device free with your library card. No wait lists. Each cardholder limited to 4 per month.
Bridges: Download ebooks to your Kindle or reading app. You must have a library card in good standing and live in the Oelwein or rural area.
Newspaper Archives: Browse the Oelwein Daily Register archives for free.
Gale: A web-based information resource which includes full text magazines, newspaper articles, and reference tools. Library card is required.
Transparent Language Online: Free personal language learning system. Have access to 100 languages. Learn at your own pace. Library card required.