As Gov. Kim Reynolds made plans to open businesses in some counties across the state by Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that Bremer County has seen three deaths due to the novel coronavirus between Tuesday and Sunday.
All three are elderly adults aged 81 and up.
Meanwhile, Bremer County has a total of 45 positive cases out of 200 tested with 27 recovered from COVID-19. The IDPH reports that Black Hawk County has 939 cases, while Butler County has eight, Chickasaw County has four, Fayette County has 16, Buchanan County has 12, and Floyd County still has none. There are 5,868 total positive cases statewide.
The IDPH’s statistics are announced as of 10 a.m. the day previous.
During her daily press briefing, Gov. Reynolds has announced that she will allow on Friday 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties to start the economic reopening process in areas where the virus has not been as widespread.
The businesses allowed to reopen include restaurants for dine-in service as well as fitness and retail centers at 50% capacity. That also includes malls, but food courts cannot have seating, and play centers must remain closed.
Other social, leisure and sporting events remain limited to 10 people or less, but the limits are lifted on religious and spiritual gatherings per the First Amendment. All openings can commence as long as social distancing and hygiene recommendations continue.
However, Bremer County is one of the counties that must remain closed at least through May 15. Also, Gov. Reynolds has extended the closure of other non-essential businesses through that day not covered in her reopening order.
She said the reopenings had to happen because the current track of business closures to mitigate against the virus was not sustainable for the long-term. She also encouraged Iowans who have underlying health concerns and older Iowans to continue to limit outside activities.
This is happening as the state has started to ramp up testing for both the virus as well as antibodies against it across the state. The first drive-thru testing site opened over the weekend in Des Moines, with other sites to open, including in Waterloo, sometime this week.
There is also a new website, TestIowa.com, where Iowans can do an online screening to see if they are a candidate for a coronavirus test.
“I know that there are many more Iowans who are eager to know when their communities will begin to reopen,” Reynolds said. “I want to reassure you that we will continue to monitor all areas of the state on a daily basis for trends in the virus activity.”