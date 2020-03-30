As a way for Wapsie Valley staff to rally the community, they will host a car parade on Wednesday, April 1, from 5:30-7 p.m.
A current trend in the United States is to hold “community rallies” where school staff drives around town and waves to students, families and community members.
"As a school district, we would like to embrace this idea and let you all know how much we miss our Wapsie Valley students and families," the district said in a flyer on Facebook.
As social distancing remains most important, families are encouraged to maintain a six-foot distance from others and wave from a safe distance.
The Wapsie Valley teachers and staff will begin the route at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 1 at the Immaculate Conception church parking lot in Fairbank, parading through Fairbank and Oran. At 6:30, they plan to arrive at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn, for any staff member who wants to join the parade there. Then they will parade through Readlyn, and will be in Klinger about 7 p.m.