As businesses and restaurants open up to 25 or 50% capacity, schools and colleges have kept their doors closed despite the upcoming events of graduations.
Some students across the United States and around the world, including in Iowa, have experienced a lack of closure that graduation often provides, according to Little Village Magazine of Iowa City.
Students in the Waverly area have been no exception to this. Three seniors from Sumner and Janesville shared their experiences from both before COVID-19 and during the pandemic.
“The thing that has been the most different for me since COVID-19 has honestly been school. Not only not going, but this happened at a time when so much should be happening,” Grace Dodd, senior at Janesville High School, said. “Now it just might be happening at a different time or in a different way than we anticipated. With senior prom, graduation and graduation parties, it’s something we always expected to happen at this time in our lives and which is really hard to comprehend.”
Dodd said one of her favorite memories from high school has been homecoming and remembering the times she spent with her friends and teammates.
However, Dodd is not the only senior who has reminisced on her high school homecomings. Travis Hufford of Sumner-Fredericksburg High School also said some of his best memories of his senior year were from homecoming week and the celebrations he was involved in.
“Definitely homecoming from my senior year was one of the most memorable moments for me,” Hufford said. “It was toward the end of the dance and the DJ came onto the microphone and said ‘this one is for our high school seniors this year’ and then proceeded to play ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ All of the seniors got into a big circle and we wrapped our arms around each other and we were taking it in that it was our last homecoming.”
While each of these students had different experiences throughout their time in high school, the shared experience of graduating during a pandemic has allowed them to connect with peers and appreciate the memories they have made together. Hoth also said her life would not be as close to normal as it is now without the help of the staff and administration of the school.
“Our principal and staff have been so awesome during this whole situation,” Kaylyn Hoth, senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg said. “They’re trying to make things as normal as possible for us and we’re very thankful for that. I’m used to going 100 different places a week and that’s not happening anymore so I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with my family.”
Dodd said she intends to pursue a degree in medical and diagnostic sonography after she finished her associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College. Travis said he plans to get a two-year degree from Hawkeye Community College and then plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in mental health counseling. Hoth said she will be attending Wartburg College in the fall for a degree in exercise science and she intends on continuing her academic career in graduate school for physical therapy.