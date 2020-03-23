WEST UNION — The jury trial for an Oelwein man accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat on March 9, 2019, has been rescheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Aug. 19, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
James Dillon Owens, 30, is charged with the Class D felony of willful injury. According to the criminal complaint, Owens struck a 44-year-old man twice with a baseball bat after Owens was asked to leave a residence in the 800 block of 1st Ave. SW, Oelwein. Police arrived on scene at 2:54 a.m.
The Iowa Supreme Court has in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds' declaration of a state of public health disaster emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic ordered all criminal trials scheduled before April 20 to be rescheduled after that date.
Owens may claim self-defense or the defense of others, according to a court filing from July.
Owens was arrested April 10, 2019, on a warrant and was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail. He was released, however, when an indictment in the case was not filed within 10 days of his arrest. His indictment was filed April 23, 2019.
Owens is being represented by Public Defender Andrew Thalacker.
Owens did not stay out of jail for long. He was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man with a knife blade concealed in a pair of brass knuckles during a fight in front of a residence in Oelwein on Feb. 21.
Then while in jail, Owens allegedly attacked two jailers, one male and one female, on March 20. Court documents say, Owens can be seen on video reaching for one of the jailers' taser that was in her hand before punching her in the face. He also struck another taking him to the ground, according to a criminal complaint.
Owens is charged with the Class D felony of disarming a peace officer and two counts of aggravated misdemeanor assault on persons of certain occupations causing bodily injury.