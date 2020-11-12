A reminder that in addition to requiring masks at indoor gatherings of over 25 people and outdoor gatherings with over 100 people, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Tuesday proclamation, which extends through Nov. 30, also tightened guidelines for indoor youth sports.
It states only two spectators are permitted for each youth athlete. Groups are limited to eight people at indoor events unless all are from the same household and these groups must be spaced six feet apart.
The proclamation also said customers and employees are also now required to wear masks at salons, barbershops, massage therapy establishments, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities and other establishments providing personal services.