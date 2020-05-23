Fayette County American Legion Commander Richard Witt has canceled the scheduled May 26 County meeting in West Union, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. If current state conditions improve, the next scheduled Fayette County American Legion meeting is Tuesday, July 28m at Westgate.
The Commander notes there will not be time for an election of officers this year, so all current officers are asked to stay in the office for one more year, as the Department Legion and Auxiliary have implemented. His advice to all members is, “Stay safe and stay home.”