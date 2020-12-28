FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University Athletics is preparing to host the first contests on campus since last February, over 10 months ago. This coming weekend the Peacock men's basketball team will host St. Cloud State University in a non-conference matchup between a pair of Northern Sun Conference institutions. The games will be played in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium at 2 p.m. in front of an invite-only crowd.
The following attendance policies will be in place for the first two weeks, or five home contests, which will take place on Jan. 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9 and involve the UIU men's basketball, wrestling and women's basketball teams.
For basketball games and wrestling matches, attendance will be invite-only.
Each UIU student-athlete and coach will be allowed two tickets per game. In wrestling the athlete tickets apply to those who weigh in for competition.
Visiting teams will not be provided tickets.
For those receiving an invite from a student-athlete or coach, please adhere to the guidelines below within.
All spectators will be asked to enter/exit at the main entrance to Dorman Gym. The main entrance is located on the north side of the facility.
Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required by all fans, game personnel, media members, administrators, coaches and participants who are not on the court.
Spectators will not be allowed to sit on the first three rows of bleachers.
Physical distancing must be maintained between families/groups.
Sections will be marked off for each group and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Seating will not be allowed on the west side of Dorman Gym to ensure team bench areas and Tier 1 individuals are properly protected.
Fans are not allowed on the playing surface at any time prior to, during or after the game or dual. Fans are also not to congregate in the Dorman Memorial Gym lobby at any time.
During UIU's first two weeks of play:
•The concession stand will not be open. Fans may bring their own food/drinks.
•Doors will open one hour prior to tipoff or dual start.
•Gameday programs will not be printed this year. Digital programs can be found online at uiupeacocks.com/programs. Instructions for access to the digital program will be in Dorman Memorial Gym.
The current restrictions on fans in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium, which has a capacity of 1,226, will be re-evaluated on Monday, Jan. 11 for the Jan. 15-16 contests.
All Upper Iowa home games this winter will have several live options for those that cannot attend. All games and duals will have live stats, an online webcast and will be broadcasted across Eastern Iowa on KCRG-TV 9.2 or 9.3.