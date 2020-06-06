CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa announced contingency plans for season ticket holders for the 2020 football and volleyball season if there are changes to the schedules or seating capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If games are not played, or played with restricted fan access that prevents season tickets from being used, holders have three options regarding their payments: Transfer the balance to the Panther Scholarship Club, applying the refund as a credit toward 2021 football and volleyball season tickets, or receive a full refund.
Season ticket holders will have priority seating if capacity limitations are put into place, the school says.