As part of continuing efforts to support its students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa is launching a new scholarship fund and will separately distribute nearly $4 million in federal aid to help with their housing, food and other expenses.
UNI expects to receive $3.8 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to directly assist students with expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, child care, healthcare and other related costs incurred after the campus shifted to remote coursework due to COVID-19.
Students are encouraged to apply at https://finaid.uni.edu/caresapplication before May 8. The site also includes answers to many commonly asked questions. Initial awarding of funds will begin the week of May 11.
This grant assistance will be distributed directly to students. The university will not use any of these funds to cover existing charges on students’ accounts. UNI intends to prioritize students with the greatest needs while also distributing funds to as many students as possible.
The UNI Foundation has launched a UNItogether Scholarship Fund, a scholarship for new and returning students who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. The UNI Foundation Board of Trustees will match the first $50,000 given to the UNItogether Scholarship Fund with personal gifts to the UNI Annual Fund, which will enable the UNI Foundation to continue its work supporting students, faculty and programs at the university. To learn more about the UNItogether Scholarship Fund or to support UNI students, visit uni-foundation.org.
Since UNI moved to remote learning in March as a result of the pandemic, donors to the university have given over $13,000 to support the Student Emergency Fund, Panther Pantry and scholarships for students financially impacted by COVID-19.