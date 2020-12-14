CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa's men's basketball will not play their final two road non-conference games. They were scheduled to play on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 19.
"The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes," head coach Beb Jacobson said. "We will be pausing all basketball activities which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall.
"I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our MVC opener when they get back to campus."
Panthers open up conference play at home vs. Missouri State at 3 p.m. Dec. 27.