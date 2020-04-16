The public is invited to join the UNI Recycling and Reuse Technology Transfer Center for a virtual Earth Week celebration next week, with events taking place from April 20 through 24.
Throughout the week, the RRTTC will be hosting informational sessions, Zoom discussions, activities, and more on their Facebook page.
Schedule of events for the week
Monday, April 20: The public is invited to an online informational session with home gardening tips. This session will teach people how to start an herb or vegetable garden at home with items they may have on hand.
Tuesday, April 21: The RRTTC is encouraging people to find places around the Cedar Valley to enjoy time outdoors, while still keeping a safe distance from others.
Wednesday, April 22: Zoom discussion centered around “Building Climate Resiliency” from 11 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, April 23: The public is invited to an informational session to learn about using local meat markets to find locally sourced meats.
Friday, April 24: Activities are to be announced. The Earth Week celebration will end with prizes. Stay tuned to the RRTTC Facebook page for more information.
Catherine Zeman, director of the UNI RRTTC, said she and her team wanted to find a way to bring people together in celebration of Earth Week during these unprecedented times.
“Even if we are physically apart, we’re all still connected through this Earth to the processes of life,” she said. “Our hope is that we can provide some educational and engaging content, as well as a sense of community around environmental and Earth Day issues and topics. We’re also hoping we can provide people with a few fun or entertaining activities they can do online, perhaps with their kids, during difficult times.”