UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care – North Crossing has transitioned to a dedicated respiratory illness clinic effective Friday, April 24.
The clinic located at 2134 Logan Ave. in Waterloo will operate in coordination with the respiratory illness clinic at United Medical Park to specialize in the triage and treatment of patients with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Both North Crossing and United Medical Park clinics are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. A pediatrician specializing in treating children and adolescents will be part of the staff at North Crossing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Monday.
Patients should call their primary care provider or the main respiratory illness triage line at (319) 833-5888 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains extremely important to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
This also means that normal urgent care operations will be suspended at North Crossing. To minimize cross-contamination, patients with symptoms or injuries unrelated to respiratory illness will be directed to walk in or check-in online at any of the three remaining UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care locations in the Cedar Valley:
• Prairie Parkway, 5100 Prairie Pkwy. Suite 101, Cedar Falls, (319) 553-0828
• San Marnan, 1655 E San Marnan Dr. Suite H, Waterloo, (319) 232-2281
• Waverly, 101 Cedar River Pkwy. Suite 101, Waverly, (319) 352-1037
Patients may also use virtual urgent care for conditions like sinus infection, rash, urinary tract infection and allergies. Go to unitypointvirtualcare.org to be connected to a provider.
North Crossing was chosen as the location of a second respiratory illness clinic location because of its proximity to Allen Hospital, which will be convenient for many patients who may have otherwise gone to the emergency department. Patients who experience difficulty breathing or other life-threatening conditions should call 911 or go to the emergency department.