FAYETTE — After much discussion with Upper Iowa University leadership and a review of various options, UIU President William R. Duffy II announced on Thursday the decision to transition the May 9, 2020, traditional commencement ceremony at UIU's Fayette Campus to a virtual-only event.
"I understand an in-person ceremony is preferred, but I also have no doubt that everyone would agree that the health, safety and welfare of our students, visitors and employees drive this decision," Duffy said. "To provide the graduates their much-deserved recognition, UIU is making arrangements to continue to celebrate this momentous occasion virtually."
The revised schedule of virtual ceremonies is as follows:
9 a.m. - Military Locations
11 a.m. - School of Business and Professional Studies
1 p.m. - School of Arts and Sciences
3 p.m. - Andres School of Education
The 2020 graduates are invited to join other alumni who were unable to attend their original commencement during UIU's 2021 Second Chance Commencement, which will be held during the traditional commencement on May 8, 2021.
Additional details will be posted as they become available on the University's Commencement web page at uiu.edu/support/commencement.html.
Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette campus, 21 U.S. locations in Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, as well as a location in Hong Kong.