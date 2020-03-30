FAYETTE — As another example of its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Upper Iowa University has shifted the focus and purpose of its fourth annual Giving Day to "Celebrate UIU Day," scheduled to begin Thursday, April 16.
During this time of unforeseen challenges and hardship, the UIU community is reminded of the University's mission to inspire success and empower lives.
"In times of need, there is power in the action of just one - and together we can make an incredible impact for the future of UIU," President William R. Duffy II said. "The UIU family stands firm on achieving our goals, even as we respond to the changes around us, working even harder to continue providing quality education to our students. All the while, we are keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community a top priority. Giving is a longtime tradition of UIU and this is an especially important time for the Peacock family to help make things better together."
For those wishing to donate, UIU is spotlighting the Student Emergency Fund during the online event. Gifts will directly help students in need by relieving stress caused by an unforeseen financial setback, allowing students to stay focused on their academic goals. Since 2016, this fund has supported 86 UIU students with over $74,000 in emergency aid thanks to generous donors and a partnership with Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation and Affiliates.
An ongoing effort is being made to endow the Student Emergency Fund so that students can be supported by this fund for generations to come.
Celebrate UIU Day supporters will have 1,857 minutes to make a difference for the Student Emergency Fund or another designation of their choice. Realizing that many around the world may be facing financial insecurity, UIU will also ask participants to simply share a favorite UIU photo or memory on social media to spread some positivity and let the world know what UIU means to them.
Several ways people can show their support for Celebrate UIU Day include following the UIU Alumni & Friends Facebook page and other UIU social media to receive regular updates on the progress, sharing favorite UIU photos via social media by using the hashtags #PeacockStrong or, adding a frame to their Facebook profile picture, updating their Facebook and Twitter cover photos to promote Celebrate UIU Day, and if possible, making a gift before the event concludes at 6:57 p.m. Friday, April 17.