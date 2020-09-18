JOHNSTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the expansion of funding through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) of up to 14 billion dollars for farmers and producers who continue to face market demand loss due to COVID-19.
“The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) has continually contacted Secretary Perdue by personally handing him a letter and speaking directly to him at the beginning of the month urging him and the administration to provide additional relief for our farmers including CFAP payments,” said Iowa Corn Growers Association® President Carl Jardon. “ICGA thanks the Trump Administration and Secretary Perdue for understanding and providing aid to corn farmers who have experienced the worst year of market demand loss due to COVID-19 on top of extreme weather conditions.”
Corn farmers can begin signing up for the program at their local FSA office beginning Monday, Sept. 21, with the application deadline being Dec. 11, 2020. For additional information and application forms visit farmers.gov/cfap.