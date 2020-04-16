Veridian Credit Union is donating $125,000 toward pandemic response efforts across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Donations will be distributed to existing community partners helping to address some of the most urgent and basic needs, with a focus on food insecurity, small business relief and individual grants.
“Veridian was founded during the Great Depression, and we have a long history of helping people through difficult times,” said Monte Berg, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Many of our community partners are experiencing unprecedented demand for their services. We have an opportunity and a duty to give more when it’s needed most.”
Seven community food pantries will receive a total of $50,000 from Veridian, including Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, Independence Area Food Pantry in Independence, Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Cedar Rapids, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City and Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. That donation is expected to supply an estimated 200,000 meals across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund will receive $50,000 to help fund one-time, $500 grants to Iowa’s eligible credit union members. The Iowa Small Business Relief Fund will receive $25,000 to help small businesses who were disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic and not recipients of federal or state relief funds.
Veridian is also deferring loan payments, waiving fees and more for members experiencing a loss of income as a result of the pandemic. Impacted members are encouraged to reach out at www.VeridianCU.org/help for an individual review of their options.
All Veridian branch lobbies closed temporarily on March 17 until further notice. Members are strongly encouraged to use online banking and the credit union’s mobile app to deposit checks, make payments and more while social distancing is required. Drive-ups are open for regular business hours, and branch employees who are interacting with members in-person are receiving a 20% increase in pay. Some drive-up locations are experiencing an increase in traffic, and members in need of cash transactions are encouraged to visit an ATM. Updates on Veridian’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic are available at www.veridiancu.org/coronavirus.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 900 employees and 31 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit www.veridiancu.org.