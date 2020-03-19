Veridian Credit Union has announced its branches located inside Hy-Vee stores are now closed until further notice. The lobby areas of all other branches are also closed while drive-up service remains open.
Veridian customers are encouraged to use online banking and the Veridian mobile app for banking needs. Customers can also go to www.veridiancu.org/contact-us to chat, email, phone or schedule an appointment.
Veridian urges customers to use their debit card, credit card or mobile wallet in lieu of cash. The use of digital payments is encouraged, as the World Health Organization notes that the Coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces like coins for days.