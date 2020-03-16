DECORAH — Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, has closed its doors and discontinued all programming and classes from March 17 through April 13.
The 2020 Vesterheim Tours to Norway have been canceled, as have upcoming special gatherings like the Madison Friends of Vesterheim event and the Favorite Things exhibition reception (March 28), the Twin Cities Friends of Vesterheim event (April 19), and the Des Moines Friends of Vesterheim event (April 26). A special museum task force meets daily to monitor the situation and will issue updates as needed.