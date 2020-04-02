As children celebrate their birthdays in a very different manner during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vinton Fire Department and Vinton Police Department have teamed up to celebrate birthdays with a mini parade.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.