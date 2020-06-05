Learners of all ages can do their part to stay home, stay healthy and keep learning this summer. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Northeast Iowa Community College Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) and Oelwein Center has moved its Summer Camp programming to virtual, online environments in the form of 45-minute class sessions. The classes are offered for everyone, no matter where they live.
Beginning June 16, students ages 6-12 will find a variety of exciting, unique “virtual classrooms” from which to choose, including: yoga, a robotics course, Lego mania, Spanish, pizza making and many more.
A full listing of all Summer Camp sessions and registration information is available at www.nicc.edu/camps.
NICC is also offering classes, free through the month of June, for all students through the College’s trusted online vendor, Ed2Go. Community members may visit www.ed2go.com/niccpd to search “free classes.”
These services are available for students by calling the Oelwein Center at 844-642-2338, ext. 5700. Interested students may also schedule an online Zoom meeting with an advisor or success coach to help select the NICC program for their career goals.