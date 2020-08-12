Fayette and its surrounding counties continue to see new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as the state edges closer to 1,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.
From Sunday to Wednesday morning, 11 more deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 952, according to the state’s tracking website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
With four more confirmed positive cases reported since Sunday, Fayette County has 21 active cases as of Wednesday morning. The county has had eight new cases overall in August.
Cumulatively since March, Fayette County has seen 86 people struck with the illness and 65 recoveries. No deaths have been reported.
The counties bordering Fayette County have seen 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Sunday.
Black Hawk County has a new total of 3,173 cases with 2,566 recoveries and 66 deaths.
Bremer has had 230 cases with 120 recoveries and seven deaths.
Allamakee County has had 158 cases with 136 recoveries and four deaths.
Buchanan has had 130 cases with 67 recoveries and one death.
Delaware has seen 121 cases with 90 recoveries and one death.
Clayton now has had 106 confirmed cases with 90 recoveries and three deaths.
Winneshiek’s case total is 97 with 75 recoveries and one death.
Chickasaw has had 56 cases and 53 recoveries, with no deaths.