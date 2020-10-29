Four people in Fayette County have now died because of COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 tracking website shows the county’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases of the virus since March has reached 402, as of 10 a.m. Thursday with 245 recoveries. The death toll rose from two to four recently.
Of counties adjacent to Fayette, Black Hawk has the most deaths at 102, followed by Delaware (13), Allamakee (9), Winneshiek (9), Bremer (9), Clayton (3) and Chickasaw (1).
Fayette County Public Health has no further information on the deaths that what the state provides on the website. Early in the pandemic, the state would release demographic information on deaths.
Fayette County had conducted its own contact tracing early in the pandemic, but has since turned that over to the state because funding ran out.
The statewide death toll reached 1,693 by Thursday and the confirmed case total is now at 122,331, with a 14-day positivity rate average of 11.9%. The state reports 91,449 people recovered.
Three infected people were hospitalized in Fayette County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state website. In adjacent counties, 21 were hospitalized in Black Hawk, seven in Buchanan, six in Clayton County, five in Delaware, one in Winneshiek and one in Bremer. There are none in Chickasaw
Polk county has the highest number of hospitalizations in the state with 57.
No vaccine is yet available, but the Fayette County Public Health Department has been working with the state and partners for several months to make distribution plans. A statement from the department says, “By mid-2021, enough COVID-19 vaccine should be available for anyone who wants to receive it.”
However, the statement also says a limited supply for “priority groups” could be ready late this fall.
“All of the information available right now is that COVID-19 vaccine will be in very limited supply in the beginning,” said Jes Wegner, Fayette County Public Health Nurse. “Initial doses will be prioritized to people most vulnerable to the virus and those in critical industries.”
Those priority populations are not yet finalized, the statement says, and the recommendations are set by the federal government based on availability of vaccine and clinical trial outcomes.
“As more vaccine becomes available, the priority groups will open up to allow additional groups and individuals to be vaccinated,” the statement says. “By mid-2021, enough COVID-19 vaccine should be available for anyone who wants to receive it.”
“The communication and collaboration between our public health department and partners in the county is an ongoing process as we move through the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Pat Hunsberger, chairman of the Fayette County Board of Health Chair.