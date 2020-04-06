On March 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all K-12 schools across Iowa to close for at least four weeks, which was set to expire Monday, April 13.
However, as the novel coronavirus’ spread continued to escalate throughout the state, now expecting to peak sometime in the next week or two, the governor thought it was necessary to extend the shuttering of schools and many businesses through the end of April. That meant that districts had to further adjust their plans for learning.
As part of the April 2 order, schools would not have to make up for lost time as long as they submitted a continuous learning plan to the Iowa Department of Education by Friday, April 10. On Friday, April 3, the district sent a letter to all district parents with guidance how to handle the situation.
Bridgette Wagoner, director of educational services with Waverly-Shell Rock, said initially, the district had a three-week window to plan for their lessons to be done at home. The first of the four-week closure fell on W-SR’s spring break.
“I think we all had a pretty good sense that it was likely going to go beyond that three weeks,” Wagoner told Waverly Newspapers in a video interview over Google Hangouts on Friday. “We decided to deal with the three weeks as one philosophy knowing that we are going to have to transition in week three to either prepare to come back to school or prepare for an extended school closure.”
The letter included several directives for different age groups as well as resources to assist in the continued learning activities for Go-Hawk students. They include use of school-issued technology — either iPads for the elementary students or Chromebooks for the middle- and high-school students — as well as choice boards to illustrate what a week of at-home learning would entail.
The district is also utilizing “unplugged” resources for technology-free instruction with materials commonly accessible in homes. They have also sent a video from each teacher and a survey to determine technological needs for each student.
For elementary students, the parents and teachers will be in communication via email to pass along to their students. Meanwhile, the middle-school level will have teachers communicate with their students via Google Classroom, while high school students will receive their instructions via email.
“We know we’ve got professionals here doing this work, day-in and day-out in educating kids,” Wagoner said. “Our families are just, they’re not those professionals. We don’t expect them to take the place of our teachers, but we want to give them the tools to be able to find the right balance of support and a little bit of flexibility here, too.”