The following is a letter sent to parents of students of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District from Bridgette Wagoner, director of education services, issued Friday:
Dear Waverly-Shell Rock parents,
With the third week of school closure in front of us, knowing now that we will be out of school through at least April 30, it’s time to transition into the next phase of continuous learning. At this point we will be operating with the expectation that learning is happening at home. We will have resources uploaded to the website this weekend, so you can hit the ground running next week.
Because families have varying contexts, we are taking several steps to support you as expectations increase:
• For continuity, we will still be using the resources shared last week. If you need access to any of those resources, please reach out to your student's teacher or me.
• We are adding “unplugged” resources designed to facilitate technology-free learning with materials that are commonly accessible in homes.
• We are providing printable choice boards for grades K-6 that illustrate what a week of at-home learning could look like. We intend to have them ready this weekend, so you can start using them Monday. These can be used as is or modified to fit your schedule. Because family settings vary, we are also providing choice boards that can be used to support at-home learning on an evening and weekend schedule.
• We are beginning the process of evaluating access to technology and resources at home. High school students have received a survey through email. Elementary and middle school students will receive a video from their teacher(s) with a request to respond. Your participation in this step is critical as we transition to this next phase.
• All students have a school-issued device, and we are happy to provide this to you to use at home. Many students already have their device. Building principals are happy to assist you with access to your student’s device if you don’t already have it at home.
For elementary students. teachers will communicate with parents. Please check your email daily and pass relevant information along to your student(s).
For middle school students, teachers will communicate directly with students through Google Classroom and will be communicating with parents too. Please encourage your student(s) to check email and Classroom daily.
For high school students, teachers will communicate directly with students. Remind your student(s) to check email daily. We will be ensuring that all students have the opportunity to earn credit in current courses and have ongoing access to high quality, teacher-facilitated learning.
Please know that we want to be of assistance to you. If you have needs or questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me via email at bridgette.wagoner@wsr.k12.ia.us.