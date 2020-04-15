Setting an example for parents who are partners in educational like never before, members of the W-SR School Board calmly modeled the essence of learning: First we work, then we take time to reflect and question.
Board members met remotely using Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on April 14 approving contracts, budgets, and policies before airing thoughts on district progress towards meeting student needs amid the global pandemic.
New hires were approved by the Board, following remote interviews and shared documents. School policies are annually reviewed and see action after several public readings. Policy changes approved at this meeting regarded conflict of interest for school board members, remote attendance by board members, the distribution and quantity of credits required for high school students, and parental requests regarding classroom placement of same-grade siblings.
By a 5-0 vote, the 2019-2020 budget was amended, and the 2020-2021 budget of just over $44 million was approved. The 2020-2021 budget indicates a significant decline in debt service costs. The Board adopted a resolution for W-SR to become part of the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation planning team for Butler County, in case a need for FEMA aid arises at the Shell Rock facility, located in Butler County. A similar plan already exists for facilities in Bremer County.
Bids accepted for goods and services including $50,830 from Roling Chevrolet for a one-ton pickup including new blade and salt box; $17,088 from Environmental Property Solutions of Des Moines for asbestos floor tile removal at the High School, and $57,580 from Performance Concrete Polishing. Concrete polishing will take place after tile removal.
“School custodial staff need to make sure proper procedures are being followed,” said Board Member Dennis Epley, recalling problems that occurred when tile was removed at West Cedar Elementary over 15 years ago.
Superintendent Klamfoth explained how that situation was different. Those floors were carpeted and “the adhesive removal took odors down into the sand.”
Teacher salary negotiations concluded with the Board’s approval of the Master Contract with a $375 increase to the base salary and some changes to coaching and sponsor’s salaries, resulting in a 2.50% overall increase in salary and benefits.
Then it was time for reflection, reassurance, and recognition.
Highly praised were the leadership efforts of Superintendent Klamfoth and Director of Education Services Bridgette Wagoner who outlined the academic foundation for students and parents during school closure.
Board President Kelly Flege praised the “Incredibly needed and wildly successful” Middle School drive-up lunch services organized by Food Service Supervisor Becky Prostine, assisted by United Way and other volunteers. Lunch is also distributed at Southeast School. Over 500 lunches are distributed daily.
Associate High School Principal Brady Weber noted that rather than a voluntary continuous learning program during school closures, W-SR high school is one of 42 high schools (a minority in Iowa) that opted for mandatory continuous learning.
“We think it’s the best way to get students the credits. We’ve had a lot of conversations and have a good plan. We didn’t rush into it. We took our time, making sure we have access to students. We want our students to be better equipped for their next steps in life. We are working to the best of our ability,” he explained.
Asked about students in Special Education programs, Wagoner said that teachers are sending individualized plans to those students.
Regarding school closures and at-home learning, Board member Kerri VanEe added, “This helps kids prepare for real world problems and teaches them some real life skills. Everyone has really stepped up. Nobody has ever done this before. I applaud all of you for your hard work. That does not go unnoticed. Thank you.”
The Board’s next scheduled meeting is May 11. The Board approved Pandemic Response Resolution passed in March will expire April 30, so a new resolution was passed, should Gov. Kim Reynolds extend school closures beyond April 30.
As in the past, Board meeting agendas are posted on the District webpage. A link to attend the meeting remotely is provided as well.