Frank Sinatra once sang in his classic song “New York, New York,” “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”
However, the vocal students at Waverly-Shell Rock High School weren’t able to make it to the Big Apple this week. The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 forced New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to order shutdowns of restaurants, Broadway theaters and most sites.
So, instead of going by bus for 17 hours and not be able to do anything, vocal director Greg Wessel decided late last week to call off the spring-break trek. The itinerary was for the sophomores, juniors and seniors on the chamber choir, concert choir and treble choir to leave Waverly on Sunday and return Friday.
Among the activities scheduled were performing at St. John the Divine Cathedral, attend a clinic at Seton Hall University and attend Broadway shows “Wicked” and “Ain’t too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” They also were to visit sites like the 9/11 Museum, the United Nations, the Statue of Liberty and Rockefeller Center.
“We were going to see a lot of things,” Wessel told Waverly Newspapers by phone Monday. “So most of them got shut down, and most of the restaurants we were going to go to also closed.”
Wessel said that the group was still planning to go as of Thursday, but as announcements were made about New York closures, he met with Superintendent Ed Klamfoth. Their discussion centered over whether the trip should continue with nothing open in Gotham.
“And then we found out that the Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, and that was kind of the final (straw, so we said,) ‘Let’s not do this,’” Wessel said. “I’m kind of glad, because Hudson (High School) had got there, and they had to turn around and come back.”
Wessel has been with W-SR for 30 years and had been taking music students on trips for 28 of them. This is the first time he had to cancel one.
“Nothing has (happened like this before),” he said.
The trip was rescheduled to happen during next spring break in 2021.
However, that meant the students in the Class of 2020 will miss out.
Celine Feldhake, one of the W-SR seniors told Waverly Newspapers that her classmates wanted to go out East for the experience. She, however, was relieved the trip was halted.
“I know it’s disappointing that I’m a senior, and I won’t get to go next year when they reschedule it,” Feldhake said, “but also I understood that (coronavirus is) a big thing, and I think we just needed not go to stop the spread.”
Wessel said the mood among the choir students echoed that of Feldhake’s, with relief. He added most of the seniors were a bit upset.
“Our seniors won’t get to go next year,” Wessel said. “A lot of them were kind of sad.
“We’re hoping to get refunded. Our travel agent is trying really hard to get us back as much money as they can. We’re hoping to recoup some of that cost.”
He added that a majority of the students going on the trip were juniors and sophomores who will have the opportunity again to go to the City that Never Sleeps.
Additionally, the students’ health was top of mind.
“I didn’t want to go and get all that way and our kids getting sick,” Wessel said. “Knowing that we could reschedule it, and a lot of the planning was done, having to go through the whole list of kids next year participate, it doesn’t seem as big of a — a lot of the planning has been done, so it’s just the whole idea of starting over with some things.”
Feldhake, one of the seniors, said she was looking forward to the bonding with her peers along with the site-seeing.
She said when the coronavirus first was reported when it originated in Wuhan, China, she thought it was more like common influenza. Then, the outbreak started to expand.
“This past week, it was like seriously hit the United States and Iowa,” she said. “It just progressed so fast, I didn’t realize it would progress this fast throughout the United States.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday announced a recommendation for schools to close down for the next four weeks. President Donald Trump and his administration on Monday told the American public to avoid having gatherings of more than 10 people over the next eight weeks to contain COVID-19’s spread.
Feldhake said closing school for a few weeks is a good idea.
“We’re not necessarily not going to get the virus, but we could spread it,” she said. “I think that it’s going to be a difficult time for like our administration and stuff to figure out what’s going to happen, if we’re going to go online, if we’re going to make-up days, and if our events, how that’s going to work out. It’s very confusing at this point.”
Feldhake said her class will have an interesting story to tell.
“It’s definitely different than any other seniors’ class in the past,” she said. “There’s a scare that we might not have an actual graduation, or we might not have prom or even being away from school and missing out on some experiences.
“Then again, it’s about we’re trying to be safe, trying to not cause more spreading, and I think just being part of something like this is going to be textbooks for my kids and the future generations. It’s scary, but I think it’s also cool to think that I’m living through history.”